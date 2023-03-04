Watch: Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma Pray At Mahakaleshwar Temple In Ujjain Ahead Of IND vs AUS 4th Test; Video Goes Viral

Indian cricketer Virat Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma visited Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain on Saturday, March 4. In a video that is going viral on the internet, the star couple can be seen sitting in the temple along with other pilgrims. Kohli was in Indore to play the third Test match vs Australia that concluded within just three days, resulting in an India loss. Ujjain is just at two-hour drive from Indore and he ensured to pay a visit to the temple and seeked blessings from the god. Anushka and Virat had earlier visited temples in Vrindavan and Uttarakhand earlier this year as well.

Watch Kohli and Anushka praying at Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain below:

#WATCH | Madhya Pradesh: Actor Anushka Sharma & Cricketer Virat Kohli visit Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain. pic.twitter.com/NKl8etcVGR March 4, 2023

Virat has turned more religious in the last few years and makes time to pray at some of the note religious places for the hindus.

He is currently going through a lean patch in Test cricket. It has been more than 3 years since he scored a Test ton. In the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023, Virat has scored just 111 runs in 3 matches so far at a poor average of 22.20. Virat would be hoping for better returns in Ahmedabad where the fourth Test vs Australia is to be played between March 9 and 13. Virat is also part of the ODI squad that will take on Australia in the three-game series from March 17 at Mumbai.

After the conclusion of Australia tour of India, the 34-year-old will shift focus to IPL where he plays for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). This team, despite boasting of a strong squad, has never won an IPL trophy and Virat will again hope and pray that his long wait for the silverware ends in 2023.