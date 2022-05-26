Royal Challengers Bangalore cricketer Virat Kohli has a massive fan following and wherever he travels he gets surrounded by many fans. We have also seen Kohli getting chased by fans on the cricket field. At times, he has even met and clicked selfies right in the middle of the ground.

But during corona times and the bio-bubble period, especially during IPL, all stars look to keep themselves at distance from the fans as breach of protocol can lead to them getting banned from the tournament.

One such incident happened between the IPL 2022 Eliminator between RCB and Lucknow Super Giants at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Wednesday (May 25).

A fan raced towards Kohli who was fielding in the deep, possibly to shake hands with his favourite cricketer but before he could reach him, a Kolkata police personnel acted in time and stopped the fan. The way he stopped him tickled the funny bone of the fans. A spectaror recorded the whole event in which the police personnel can be seen taking the fan on his shoulders like in the film 'Bahubali' and then drop him on the ground outside the ropes.

Watch the video here:

When the intruder towards Virat Kohli at Eden Gardens - VK couldn't control his laugh seeing policeman's reaction _ pic.twitter.com/Ctvw8fU4uy — sohom _ (@AwaaraHoon) May 26, 2022

RCB got through to the Qualifier 2 with an impressive win over LSG.

The star of the game was Rajat Patidar, whose IPL ton played a crucial role in RCB putting up a strong total on the board. He got heaps of praise of Kohli as well.

Speaking post the win, Kohli said, "At the end, there were a few tense moments. Obviously, it was a big game, but I think our bowlers held their nerve very well. Waniya (Hasaranga) how he bowled through his middle overs was outstanding. Josh (Hazlewood) bowling that important over in the end, and getting two wickets for us was crucial. Harshal was unbelievable while Siraj with the new ball was great and Shahbaz bowled his four overs well."

Bangalore will travel to Ahmedabad to take on Rajasthan in Qualifier 2 on Friday, where the winner of the match will face Gujarat Titans in the title clash at the same venue on Sunday.

"We were really happy that we got across the line. The best thing is we have one day and then we play again the day after tomorrow. Absolutely cannot wait to get to Ahmedabad and take the field again. We are just so excited and happy with how things have gone. We just want to go further in this tournament. Hopefully two more good games and then we all can celebrate," said Kohli.