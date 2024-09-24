WATCH: Virat Kohli, Gautam Gambhir, Rishabh Pant Reach Kanpur Ahead Of IND Vs BAN 2nd Test

India's head coach Gautam Gambhir, wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant, and star batter Virat Kohli arrived at the team hotel in Kanpur ahead of the team's second Test against Bangladesh, beginning on Friday at the Green Park. On Tuesday, Pant, Kohli, and Gambhir were spotted outside the team hotel.

Gambhir's stint as the head coach in the Test format began on a triumphant note. In his first Test match as India's head coach, the hosts cruised to a momentous 280-run victory at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

Pant announced his return to Test cricket with a stupendous 109-run knock in the second innings. His aggressive strokes combined with defensive display that made things difficult for Bangladesh bowlers, evoked a wave of nostalgia among the Indian fans. He made a promising start on his return in the first innings with 39 off 52 deliveries. He lost his wicket to in-form Hasan Mahmud.

Kohli had a lean run with the bat in Chennai, hitting 6 and 17 in the two innings. He lost his wicket to Bangladesh pacer Hasan Mahmud and then to spinner Mehidy Hasan Miraz in the second innings. (IND vs BAN: Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel, Yash Dayal Likely To Be Released From India Squad For Irani Cup)

Ashwin was named the 'Player of the Match' in the first Test against Bangladesh. He played a crucial 113-run knock from 133 balls in the first inning.

The 38-year-old bagged a six-wicket haul in the second inning, which helped India clinch a 280-run win on day four of the Chennai Test. Ashwin's spell in the second inning marked his 37th five-wicket haul in Test cricket, tying him with legendary Australian spinner Shane Warne for the second-most five-wicket hauls in Test history. The only player ahead of Ashwin is Sri Lankan legend Muttiah Muralitharan, who has 67.