Watch: THIS West Indies Player's Mother In Tears After Hugging Virat Kohli, Her Favourite Cricketer

A beautiful moment took place at the end of the second day's play of the second Test between India and West Indies at Port of Spain. West Indies' wicketkeeper and batter Joshua Da Silva's mother came to watch the match and met her favourite Indian cricketer Virat Kohli when the play concluded on Day 2.

Joshua had interacted with Kohli during the course of the first day's play. He was heard saying that his mother would be coming to watch Virat bat. “My mom called me and told me she’s coming to watch the match for Virat Kohli, I couldn’t believe it,” Joshua said. A fun banter had also taken place between the Virat and Joshua. The wicketkeeper chirped from behing the stumps, asking Kohli to get his hundred. Kohli replied to him: "You're obsessed with my milestones?". Joshua did not feel shy to say that he indeed wanted Kohli to get the hundred.

Watch Virat Kohli meeting Joshua Da Silva's Mother here:



The moment Joshua Da Silva's mother met Virat Kohli. She hugged and kissed Virat and got emotional. (Vimal Kumar YT).



- A beautiful moment! pic.twitter.com/Rn011L1ZXc — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) July 22, 2023

Kohli constructed his innings beautifully in the first innings of the second Test. He showed great patience to build this innings. At no stage did he look like trying to hit a risky shot. Kohli admitted that he was not comfortable when he came in to bat as West Indies bowlers were bowling in the right areas. That is the reason he took as many as 21 balls to open his account. Once his eyes got set, he was able to score more freely.

"For me converting 1 into 2 is easy runs and I am never going to leave that opportunity. I'm not someone who will wait for a period where I score a bunch of boundaries off 10 balls. If I am scoring six boundaries, I am already batting on 90 which keeps me off pressure. My fitness helps me switch between formats easily. I feel I can bat 300 balls, bat at a good strike rate and keep my intensity high," said Kohli at the end of the Day 2's play.

After a good show with the bat in which India posted 438 on the board. The bowlers now need to pick wickets. West Indies have replied to India's total with a better batting show so far in the first innings. WI still trail by 352 runs. Day 3 will decide where this match is heading to.