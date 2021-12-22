Watch: Virat Kohli in ‘helium balloon’ challenge, says THIS when asked if he was in ‘Money Heist’

Team India Virat Kohli has shown his ‘angry man’ avatar over the last few week, while taking on the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly. A week after the explosive press conference, Kohli have a glimpse of his lighter side by taking the popular ‘helium balloon challenge’ and answering some fan questions.

Currently the most followed Indian sportsman on social media, Kohli was seen answering some of the most searched questions about him in a hilarious high-pitched voice. Considering his huge popularity, there have been a number of questions searched by his fans on the internet regularly, if not daily, to get more information about their favourite batsman.

If you are also a Kohli fan and wonder if he owns a private jet, drinks black water, what is he doing right now or was he good at studies, this video is a must watch for you.

Watch Virat Kohli taking the helium balloon challenge here…

On a lighter note

Helium Balloon Voice#ad pic.twitter.com/144estOGM5 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) December 22, 2021

One of the first questions asked was whether Kohli owned a private jet. “No, I don’t own a private jet. That is just a rumour,” he said.

Then asked if he likes to drink Black water, Kohli replied, “I don’t drink black water regularly although I have tried it a couple of times. We do drink alkaline water at home regularly.”

The 33-year-old India Test skipper was seen enjoying the challenge which has been taken up by celebrities not just from India but world over.

Finally, asked if he has appeared in the popular Netflix series ‘Money Heist’, Kohli said, “No, I have not appeared on Money Heist. Although I do look like the Professor from the series.”