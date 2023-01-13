topStoriesenglish
VIRAT KOHLI

WATCH: Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan DANCE together during light and laser show at Eden Gardens ahead of IND vs SL 2nd ODI

Indian cricketers Virat Kohli and Ishan Kishan shook a leg together during the light show at Eden Gardens in Kolkata ahead of the second ODI between India and Sri Lanka on January 12 (Thursday).

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 13, 2023, 01:16 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Star Indian cricketer Virat Kohli danced with wicketkeeper and batter Ishan Kishan ahead of the 2nd ODI vs Sri Lanka at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata and the video is going viral on the internet. The video is either from the moments before the match started in the afternoon or during the mid-inningd break. In the video, the fans can be seen enjoying the lazer and light show at Eden Gardens and at the same time were pleasantly surprised by the dance show put together by Kohli and Kishan. What made the dance look great was how Kishan and Kohli matches steps. It was as if they had practiced the steps before. 

Also Read | Virat Kohli REVEALS to Suryakumar Yadav that he was ‘cranky and snappy’, ‘wasn’t fair’ to wife Anushka Sharma, WATCH

Take a look at Kohli and Kishan dance together at Eden Gardens below:

Coming to the match, India beat Sri Lanka by four wickets in another exciting contest. It was KL Rahul who was the star of the match. He played an unbeaten knock of 64 off 103 balls to guide India home to victory and alo the series win. Not to forget, the match was set up beautifully by Kuldeep Yadav and Mohammed Siraj, who picked up 3 wickets each. Sri Lanka, after winning the toss, decided to bat first. They got off to a good start but Siraj picked up the first wicket. Debutant Nuwanidu Fernando struck a fifty and alongwith Kusal Mendis formed a decent partnership but then came Kuldeep Yadav to who broke the stand and kept Lankans in a tight leash from thereon. 

Axar Patel too bowled well and Umran Malik chipped in too with wickets as India bowled out Lanka for 215. 

India got off to a poor start with the bat. They were 86 for 4 at one stage and Lankans sniffed victory but then Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul got together to take the hosts to a comfortable position. Rahul struck a gritty fifty to be there till the end and ensured India won the match and the series. 

