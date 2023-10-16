WATCH: Virat Kohli’s Home Crowd In Delhi Cheer For Afghanistan Pacer Naveen Ul Haq In ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Match Against England

Afghanistan pacer Naveen ul Haq has gone from villain to hero in just a few day’s time for the home crowd of Virat Kohli in Delhi at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. Naveen, who was trolled during India’s World Cup 2023 against Afghanistan last week, ended a long feud with Indian batter Virat Kohli which started in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season earlier this year.

Naveen and Kohli hugged each other after India’s eight-wicket win over Afghanistan at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi last Wednesday. The Delhi crowd were much more welcoming of Naveen on Sunday during Afghanistan’s third World Cup 2023 match against world champions England.

Afghanistan created history on Sunday, posting their first-ever ODI World Cup win, stunning Jos Buttler’s England by 69 runs. Naveen picked up 1/44 which included the wicket of England skipper Jos Buttler – clean bowled for 9. The Delhi crowd cheered on Naveen against England in a video which has gone viral on social media.

Watch Delhi crowd cheer Afghanistan pacer Naveen ul Haq against England HERE…

Thank you India __ for Your Support __ #AFGvsENG pic.twitter.com/PYnufK9hxb — Naveen Ul Haq Murid (@imnaveenUlHaq_) October 15, 2023

Earlier last week, not only did Kohli end the feud by hugging it out with Naveen but he also urged his home crowd at the Arun Jaitley Stadium to stop trolling him in a video which went viral on social media. Kohli and Naveen were involved in a brawl after Royal Challengers Bangalore’s win over Lucknow Super Giants in the IPL 2023 match in Lucknow. LSG mentor Gautam Gambhir had also got involved in the fight and as a result, Kohli and Gambhir were fined 100 per cent of their match fees and Naveen was fined 50 per cent of his match fees.

Afghanistan head coach Jonathan Trott said it will take bit of time for the win over England to sink in, considering the magnitude of the win.

“I think it’ll take a while or hopefully it takes a little bit that sinks in pretty quickly because we’ve got to move on quite quickly as well. We got a game in Chennai in three days. But I think it’s important that the guys enjoy it but also take stock and realize when they get a certain amount of things right in the 50 overs or the 100 overs completely, what they can achieve and the level of team that they can put under pressure and compete with and win cricket matches. So, you don't want to get too far ahead,” Trott said in the post-match press conference in Delhi.