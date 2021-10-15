हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Rishabh Pant

Watch: Virat Kohli tell Rishabh Pant, 'we haven't had wicketkeeper like MS Dhoni'

Ahead of the T20 World Cup which starts on Sunday, India skipper Virat Kohli has provoked wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant in a fun way to get the Delhi batsman's mood up for the upcoming mega event.

Watch: Virat Kohli tell Rishabh Pant, &#039;we haven&#039;t had wicketkeeper like MS Dhoni&#039;
Picture credit: Twitter

Rishabh Pant's mood a bit down following his team Delhi Capitals' defeat to Kolkata Knight Riders in Qualifier 2, Kohli, in a TVC video released by T20 World Cup's official broadcaster Star Sports, tries to motivate his wicketkeeper by telling him that India is yet to find a wicketkeeper like MS Dhoni.

Dhoni was also the captain when India won the inaugural T20 World Cup in 2007, beating Pakistan in the final. With Pant talking of his batting skills, Kohli reminds him that he has a number of wicketkeepers, letting him know that he has to brush up his wicketkeeping skills further.

"Rishabh, sixes win you matches in T20 cricket," Kohli tells Pant in a virtual call in the video shared by Star Sports India.

"Don't worry bhaiya, I am practicing every day. It was a wicketkeeper that won India a World Cup by hitting a six," said Pant, referring to Dhoni finishing the 2011 World Cup final with a six at the Wankhede Stadium, thus bagging India their second World Cup title.

"Yes, but India have not got a wicketkeeper like Mahi Bhai since then," Kohli says. When Pant says that he is India`s wicketkeeper, Kohli says: "See I have a lot of wicketkeepers, let's see who plays in the warm-ups."

India will play two warm-up matches against England (October 18) and Australia (Oct 20) ahead of the T20 World Cup. India will start their T20 World Cup campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan in Dubai on October 24.

