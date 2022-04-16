RCB batter Virat Kohli did not have a great game with the bat as he got out cheaply in the game vs Delhi Capitals on April 15 in Mumbai.

But the former RCB captain had a good day in the field as he fielded brilliantly and also took a very good catch of Rishabh Pant, the DC captain.

Pant was going great guns with the bat after having smashed Mohammed Siraj in the 17th over of the chase. However, the third ball was a wider and he Pant reached out to it, it hit the lower part of the bat and was going over the covers fielder. Kohli, fielding over there, times his jumped to perfection and grabbed it.

He took it, started running backwards and then waved to wife Anushka Sharma in the stands.

The fans started reacting to the event as they were surprised to see Anushka in the stands at Wankhede cricket stadium where the match was taking place.

She's in the stands after so long and it was all worth it! ___

Love love love em #Virushka @imVkohli @AnushkaSharma https://t.co/8KI7tQd5DG — Anonymous (@Anonymo95923512) April 16, 2022

Match report:

In the end, RCB managed to beat Delhi Capitals by 16 runs.

Dinesh Karthik smashed an unbeaten 66 off only 34 balls as Royal Challengers Bangalore scored 189 for five after being asked to bat first.

In reply, DC were restricted to 173 for seven after David Warner top-scored with a 66 off 38 balls. Among RCB's bowlers, Josh Hazlewood finished with excellent figures of 3/29 in four overs.

Karthik's innings contained five fours and five sixes after being dropped on five by Rishabh Pant off Kuldeep Yadav's delivery. Glenn Maxwell (55 off 34 balls) and Shahbaz Ahmed (32 not out off 21 balls) were the other notable scorers. Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Khaleel Ahmed and Kuldeep Yadav all got a wicket apiece.

With PTI inputs