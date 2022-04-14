हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
IPL 2022

WATCH: Washington Sundar leads SRH players as they recreate Thalapathy Vijay’s Beast dance steps

SRH lost their first two games but they came back strongly by winning their last two games vs Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans. 

WATCH: Washington Sundar leads SRH players as they recreate Thalapathy Vijay’s Beast dance steps
Source: Twitter

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) started off their campaign on a bad note but they seemed to be pickin up at the right time. SRH lost their first two games but they came back strongly by winning their last two games vs Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans. 

The mood in the camp is jovial and one can sense it with this one video that has gone viral, in which lead spinner Washington Sundar is seen dancing with three of his teammates. 

The song, called Arabic Kuthu, is from film Beast that stars actor Thalapathy Vijay in lead role.

Watch out their steps here:

SRH will miss the services of Washington Sundar' when they face Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2022 on Friday.

After a subdued start to the tournament, SRH turned things around with back-to-back wins over Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans, and Kane Williamson's team is now eying a hat-trick of victories. However Washington, a vital cog in the SRH wheels, will be missing in action after he sustained a split webbing on his bowling hand while fielding against GT.

Washington plays the duel role of restricting the batters with his spin bowling and chipping in with some runs as a floater. He has taken four wickets and scored a half-century so far in the season. But coach Tom Moody has made it clear that he won't be available for at least two matches and it will be interesting to see who replaces the all-rounder in the XI.

With PTI inputs

