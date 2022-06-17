Cristiano Ronaldo was once mocked by Gerard Pique's former partner Shakira during a clash between Real Madrid and FC Barcelona in 2011. The score was 0-0 at extra time and Ronaldo got a golden opportunity to win it for Real Madrid late into the match. However, the Portuguese striker missed uncharacteristically and the cameraman caught Shakira, who was Pique's partner at that time, laughing on the former Madrid striker.

However, five minutes later Ronaldo scored an absolute peacher of a goal from a header when Angel Di Maria curled it inside Barca's penalty area. The stadium crowd along with Shakira were left in awe of the striker's finish and his teammates were off their chairs celebrating his strike. Shakira, who was laughing five minutes before the goal was with her hands on her head realising what just happened.

Shakira learned a lesson never laugh and celebrate too early against Cristiano Ronaldo

Damm this was some comeback

Pop star Shakira announced that her partner Pique and her are ending their 12-year-old relationship. The couple had two children together. Shakira caught Pique cheating on her, as per reports.

"We regret to confirm that we are separating. For the well-being of our children, who are our utmost priority, we request respect for (our) privacy," they said in a statement.

With her mix of Latin and Arabic rhythms and rock influence, three-time Grammy winner Shakira is one of the biggest stars from Latin America, scoring major global hits with songs such as "Hips don't Lie" and "Whenever, Wherever".