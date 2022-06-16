WATCH: When Rohit Sharma smacked 140 in IND vs PAK clash in 2019 ICC World Cup

Three years ago on this day (June 16), One of the best batters of the world, Rohit Sharma played an extraordinary match-winning knock of 140 in the biggest tournament of cricket against Pakistan. It was during the 2019 ICC World Cup when Rohit smashed the Pakistan bowling attack for 140 runs in just 113 balls to help the Men in Blue post a humungous total of 337 in 50 overs.

"He's done it on the big stage once again!' On this day in 2019, Rohit Sharma scored a match-winning 140 against Pakistan in the @cricketworldcup," tweeted the International Cricket Council (ICC).

Can I get 140 Likes for this magnificent Innings of Rohit Sharma?@ImRo45 #RohitSharma pic.twitter.com/d9XfCB3aFv — Shivam Jaiswal (@7jaiswalshivam) June 16, 2022

Apart from this, the batter also smashed four more tons in the same tournament and became the first batsman to score five centuries in a single edition of the World Cup. Rohit not only broke former Sri Lanka skipper Kumar Sangakkara's record of most centuries in an ODI World Cup but also equalled Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar's tally of most tons scored in World Cup history.

With 648 runs under his belt, Rohit was the highest run-scorer in the 2019 World Cup with an average of 81.00 from just nine matches. He scored centuries against South Africa, Pakistan, England, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka.

Coming to clash against Pakistan, apart from Rohit, Virat Kohli and KL Rahul played knocks of 77 and 57 runs, respectively. In return, Pakistan could only manage to make 212 runs in 40 overs and lost by 89 runs after the DLS method. Hardik Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, and Vijay Shankar were the pick among the bowlers from India as they scalped two wickets each.

Now in 2022, Rohit is set to lead the Indian side for the T20 World Cup taking place in Australia later this year. Surely, Rohit has a big job upon his shoulders of carrying the team. His current IPL form concerned many fans with just months left before the major tournament, it will be interesting to see how the Indian captain bounces back from this situation.

(With ANI inputs)