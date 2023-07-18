Virat Kohli Nails His ‘Go-To Exercise’ For Mobility And Strength: Watch Video

Indian batting star Virat Kohli is known for being one of the fittest athletes in the country and his obsession with fitness is not new to anyone. Kohli’s unwavering dedication to fitness has also set an example for the entire team and competitors alike. The cricketer often shares glimpses from his fitness routine, where he’s seen indulging in intense workouts. Demonstrating his commitment yet again, Kohli shared a video on his social media, where he was seen acing ‘Goblets Squats’ perfectly. Sharing the video on Instagram, Kohli said it was his “go-to exercise” for mobility and strength.

In the clip shared on Monday, Virat Kohli can be seen holding a heavy dumbbell as he does goblet squats in a gym. He was dressed in grey-coloured shorts along with black socks and white shoes.

"My go-to exercise for mobility plus strength? Goblet squats," he wrote.



Watch:

Notably, the video came days after Virat Kohli shared pictures from his leg workout. "Everyday should be a leg day. 8 years and counting," he wrote.

Along with his regular workout sessions, Kohli also follows a strict diet that mainly includes healthy and nutrient-rich foods. He often also speaks about his obsession with fitness and a healthy lifestyle.

India vs West Indies Test series

After winning the 1st Test in Dominica, India is gearing up for the 2nd match of the series against West Indies at the Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad. Notably, the match will also mark Virat Kohli's 500th international match for the Indian side. Besides this, Kohli is second in the list of maximum centuries in international cricket, behind only to Sachin Tendulkar.

India beat West Indies by an innings and 141 runs within three days and took a 1-0 lead in the two-match Test series. Kohli scored 76 runs off 186 balls in the only innings that India batted.

While West Indies managed to score only 150 and 130 runs in two innings, India did an amazing job by scoring 421-5, thanks to openers Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal.