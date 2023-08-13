Yashasvi Jaiswal has emerged out to be one of the finest young batters in India right now. After performing in the domestic circuit as well as in Indian Premier League, the Mumbai player deservingly got a place in the national side and on his first international tour has impressed one and all.

Jaiswal started his Test career with a majestic hundred vs West Indies in his debut innings. He was part of the ODI side but did not get a game. It took him just 2 T20Is to find his feet in shortest format of the game internationally as after faring poorly in the first match, Jaiswal stroked a fabulous 84 off just 51 balls that included 11 fours and 3 sixes respectively.

One of these sixes was an eye-catching switch-hit one. It came on the last ball of the 12th over bowled by Akeal Hosein. Yashasvi lined himself up beautifully to ensure he middled the ball. While playing a switch-hit, a left-handed batter almost turns into a right-handed batter and vice-versa. The difference between a switch hit and a reverse sweep is that the batter changes the grip of the bat as well.

Watch Yashasvi Jaiswal's brilliant switch-hit six below:

There has been a major debate on the switch-hits. Bowlers like Murli Kartik are critical of this shot as they say that batters change ther position completely without any warning while a bowler has to always tell the umpire which side of the wicket he is going to bowl from. Kevin Pietersen was the pioneer of his shot which was later used largely by David Warner and Glenn Maxwell.

Coming to the match, India chased down the target of 179 given by West Indies in just 17 overs, all thanks to fifties from Yashasvi and Shubman Gill. The opening pair put on 165 for the first wicket, recording the second joint highest stand by any Indian pair in T20Is. Yashasvi, at the same time, became the fourth-youngest to strike a fifty in T20Is for India.