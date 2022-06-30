Team India leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal is currently was in Ireland for the two-match T20 series which the visitors won 2-0 on Tuesday (June 28). Chahal, who played in the first T20 but was rested for the second game, will be expected to be part of T20 and ODI series squad which will face England next month. The IPL 2022 Purple Cap winner is touring Ireland with his wife and Bollywood choreographer Dhanashree Verma.

Dhanashree posted the video of herself dancing to the hit 1990s hit song ‘Sona Kitna Sona Hai’ from the 1997 Govinda and Karishma Kapoor-starrer Hero No 1. Dressed in white shirt and white pants, she can be seen doing some incredible dance moves as she grooves to the song on the streets of Dublin where Team India is currently playing a T20 series with Ireland.

“The flowers & the weather made me do it. Keeping it casual. Just like the 90’s,” she captioned the video.

Watch the video of Dhanashree Verma here…

After being posted 21 hours ago, the video has received more than two million views. It also prompted netizens to post several comments. “Hahaha cutie,” commented an Instagram user. “You always rock,” wrote another. “Best dancer,” said a third.

Choreographer and YouTuber Dhanashree Verma and cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal got married in December 2020 in a Gurugram resort. They got married in a Hindu ceremony at Karma Lakelands resort.

India T20 skipper Hardik Pandya, spinner Yuzvendra Chahal and batter Deepak Hooda used the time to see the sights and sounds of Dublin – the city they are presently in at the moment for the ongoing series. Hardik and Chahal also took to social media later to share pictures and videos from the outing.

“Boys day out,” wrote Chahal on Instagram while sharing a couple of pictures.

In the first photo, he could be seen making an eye-to-eye contact with Hardik, while in the second picture the leg spinner could be seen having a chat with Hooda.

In the first innings of the first T20, Chahal returned figures of 1/11 in his quota of three overs in the rain-curtailed game that was reduced to 12 overs a side. Meanwhile, Hardik also claimed a wicket as Ireland posted 108/4.