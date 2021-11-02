WBBL 2021: India's Radha Yadav says she is enjoying her stint with Sydney Sixers, learnt a lot from Alyssa Healy and Ellyse Perry

Indian cricketer Radha Yadav, who is plying her trade in the Women's Big Bash League, playing for the Sydney Sixers side is enjoying her stint in the current season. She has been brilliant with the ball, picking up six wickets while bowling at an economy rate of 6.20. Not to forget her two catches, the one at point and the other a difficult reflex catch in follow-through to dismiss her T20I captain Harmanpreet Kaur.

These two catches went viral on social media and when asked how she is feeling seeing she has been breaking internet every now and then through her fielding effort, Radha quipped, "Maza aa raha hai (I am enjoying)."

She then adds that taking those catches becomes easy when you work hard on your fitness. She told a group of Indian reporters from Australia over an online press conference, "I think for me those catches were easy. But yeah, feels really good to take those catches in a match. Worked really hard on my fitness. Hopefully, I will take some more catches."

Radha is sharing a Sixers' dressing room with two legends of the game - Alyssa Healy and Ellyse Perry. Playing alongside the two has given us a huge learning experience even in this short while, said the 21-year-old.

"They are the legends of the game. Just how they prepare themselves in practice sessions, I have observed them prepare for the games. I am lucky to be a part of this team. Learning a lot of things from them," she said.

Radha has been quite good with the ball in hand despite the wickets in Australia suiting less to spin bowling. However, she feels when you are bowling well and backing your skills, the conditions and the pitch don't matter.

She said, "Wickets in Australia are flat and Indian wickets are turning. I feel if you are backing your skills then you can bowl anywhere in the world and the pitch factor does not play a role. I have tried to implement the same, back my skills and give my 100 percent."

She concluded by saying that the standard of BBL is pretty high and playing in the league will help Indians prepare well for the T20 World Cup.

"WBBL will help us a lot to prepare for the World Cup as world class players take part in it. It's great playing in BBL. Our players coming in and putting up these show. Pride moment as an Indian and hopefully we will continue the performance in the world cup and try clinch it."

