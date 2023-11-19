The cricketing legend and Little Master Sunil Gavaskar is known for more than just his cricket. At World Cup 2023 final match, Sunil Gavaskar was seen wearing odd chunky casual boots with a formal outfit.

Gavaskar's outfit looked bizarre yet trendy since he was seen wearing these boots with a formal blue coloured suit with tucked in pants.

At the ceremonial toss, Sunil Gavaskar was giving off somewhat cowboy vibes which looked completely bizarre and odd.

India will bat first in the final of ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 against Australia at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Pat Cummins won the toss and decided to bowl first. Rohit, at the toss, said that he wanted to bat first so there was no disappointment in losing the toss.

The Rohit Sharma-led side aim for their third World Cup title while Aussies play in their eighth final, looking to lift the trophy for the record-extending sixth time. The largest cricket stadium in the world, the Narendra Modi stadium, provides the best setting for this big clash to take place.