'We Are Definitely Handicapped': Rohit Sharma, Rahul Dravid Receive BIG Warning From Former Indian Cricketer

The T20 fever has gripped many countries as they showcase their top talent in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024. Held in the US and West Indies, the tournament has drawn a lot of attention. India, one of the teams to watch, is set to start its campaign with high hopes after impressive warm-ups against Bangladesh. As the Indian cricket team prepares for the T20 World Cup, the fallout from Hardik Pandya and Rohit Sharma's difficult IPL 2024 season still lingers. How these two will perform together in the Indian team remains uncertain. However, former Indian allrounder Irfan Pathan and retired Australian cricketer Matthew Hayden believe the IPL should not be a topic of discussion within the Indian team.

Irfan Pathan Warns Rahul Dravid

"The conversation of IPL shouldn't be happening, not even once. Don't talk about it, just focus on what Rahul Dravid wants from a particular player like Hardik Pandya or anyone else. Just make sure that they are focussed on that," Irfan Pathan said in a panel show.

Matthew Hayden agreed, stating that what happened in the IPL with the Mumbai Indians is irrelevant now. The focus should be entirely on the Indian team and the T20 World Cup.

"You don't need to say a word; everyone knows who the leader is. Just look at each other, understand what needs to be done, and do it. Irfan's point about not addressing the IPL is perfect. Don't even talk about it," Hayden added.

Pathan also noted the difference between Australian and Indian cricket cultures, mentioning that while India has a more celebrity-driven culture, there needs to be a balance.

Tough IPL 2024 Season For Mumbai Indians

The Mumbai Indians had a tough IPL season, with reports of internal divisions within the team. This poor atmosphere led to the franchise finishing last despite having a strong squad on paper. It will be interesting to see if Rohit Sharma remains with the franchise next season. With the mega auction before the IPL 2025 campaign, Mumbai Indians face a significant decision regarding Rohit's future.