England's 2019 World Cup winner Ben Stokes shocked the cricketing world by announcing his retirement from One-Day International cricket at the age of 31 on Monday. In his retirement message, Ben mentioned that playing all three formats was taking a toll on him. Stokes is regarded as one of the best all-rounders in the world, and his retirement announcement rose many eyebrows. Former England captain Nasser Hussain also said that an overdose of cricket is making players retire from international cricket.

Stepping out in ODI cricket at his home ground for one last time.



#ENGvSA | @benstokes38 pic.twitter.com/oTUhHWQJku — England Cricket (@englandcricket) July 19, 2022

One day after his retirement, Stokes slammed England Cricket Board. He said that cricketers are not cars that can be filled and expect to run.

In an interaction with BBC Test Match Special Stokes said, "There is too much cricket rammed in for people to play all three formats now. We are not cars, you can't just fill us up and we'll go out there and be ready to be fuelled up again. Hopefully, when I'm still playing at 36 I can look back at this moment and say it was a big reason behind why I'm still able to get out on the park and represent England in Test cricket."

England cricket team's schedule from July to November

3 ODIs against South Africa

3 T20Is against South Africa

3 Test against South Africa

3 T20Is against Australia

3 ODIs against Australia

ICC T20 World Cup 2022

Will Ben Stokes make comeback in ODI cricket?

Stokes was also asked if he would make comeback in ODI cricket ahead of the ICC World Cup 2023. The England all-rounder said that it would not be fair on other players if he comes back from retirement ahead of an ICC event.

"You obviously think about stuff like that but what I don't want to be doing is saying 'Nah, I won't play that' but when an ICC event comes up, 'Yeah'," said Stokes.

"This gives an amazing opportunity for somebody to come in and get experience and then hopefully go and win that World Cup again like we did in 2019. It wouldn't be fair on anyone who gets that opportunity with me not playing this format now to all of a sudden be like 'Yeah, I'll come back," he added.

Stokes’ ODI career will forever be remembered for his Player-of-the-Match performance in the World Cup final against New Zealand at the Lord’s three years ago.