We are proud of you, Hitman: BCCI congratulates Rohit Sharma on being conferred with Khel Ratna

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has congratulated star opener and India's limited-overs vice-captain Rohit Sharma on becoming only the fourth cricketer from his country to be conferred with Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award.

Taking to its official Twitter handle, the country's cricket governing body posted a picture of Rohit from the field and said that they are proud of him.

"Congratulations @ImRo45for being conferred with the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award, 2020, India’s highest sporting honour. He is only the fourth Indian cricketer to receive this award.We are proud of you, Hitman!," the BCCI wrote.

Besides Rohit, only three more Indian cricketers namely legendary player Sachin Tendulkar, recently-retired wicketkeeper-batsman Mahendra Singh Dhoni and current Indian skipper Virat Kohli have been honoured with the country's highest sporting honour, which is given for the spectacular and most outstanding performance in the field of sports by a sportsperson over a period of four years.

Meanwhile, the BCCI also shared key career milestones and achievements of the Indian opening batsman.

Among the achievements mentioned by the BCCI are--Rohit is the only player to smash three double centuries in One-Day Internationals (ODIs), only player to score five tons in a single edition of the ICC World Cup, the highest run-getter of 2019 World Cup, the recipient of Arjuna Award in 2015 and the ICC ODI Cricketer of the Year 2019.

"Take a look at the key career milestones and achievements of the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna, 2020 awardee! Congratulations @ImRo45," the BCCI wrote.

Table tennis star Manika Batra, wrestler Vinesh Phogat, Indian women's hockey team player Rani, para-athlete Mariappan Thangavelu will also be honoured with the prestigious Khel Ratna award as confirmed by the selection committee of the National Sports Award 2020.

The awardees will receive their awards from President Ram Nath Kovind at a specially organized function through virtual mode from Rashtrapati Bhawan on August 29, 2020.