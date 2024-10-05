The Indian women’s team batter Jemimah Rodrigues said as a team they do not want to remember their opening game against New Zealand. The Indian team sustained a humiliating defeat against New Zealand. Under the leadership of Harmanpreet Kaur, team India could not manage to chase down a total of 161 runs on Friday, October 4, as they were bowled out for just 102 runs in Dubai.

“Today would be the game we’d like to forget. This is a World Cup and we need to keep moving on and picking ourselves up – we can’t say stuck on this game. We need to pick ourselves up and show the character of this team,” Rodrigues said in India’s post-match press conference.

“Going forward I think we need to have the right approach because the tournament’s not over. We need to take some positives from this game and a lot of learnings from this game,” she further added.

“I know with my game I’m ready to bat anywhere the team wants me. Today, because I was batting well, I had some form in the warm-up games, it was my responsibility to make sure we built a partnership after losing wickets," Jemimah said.

The Indian team will now lock horns with their arch-rivals Pakistan at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday (October 6) in the ongoing ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024.

Squads:

India women: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh, Yastika Bhatia, Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy, Renuka Singh Thakur, Dayalan Hemalatha, Asha Sobhana, Radha Yadav, Shreyanka Patil, Sajana Sajeevan.

Pakistan women: Fatima Sana (c), Aliya Riaz, Diana Baig, Gull Feroza, Iram Javed, Muneeba Ali, Nashra Sundhu, Nida Dar, Omaima Sohail, Sadaf Shamas, Sadia Iqbal (subject to fitness), Sidra Amin, Syeda Aroob Shah, Tasmia Rubab, Tuba Hassan.