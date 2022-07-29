Pakistan cricket team captain Babar Azam is receiving a lot of criticism after his team lost the 2nd Test by a massive margin of 246 runs to Sri Lanka and missed the chance to win the series. Pakistan had won the first Test via a record chase but could not deliver the the goods in the second game. Many experts in Pakistan are underlining the reason for Pakistan's below par performance in the 2nd Test. Former wicketkeeper and batter Rashid Latif has also joined the chorus, saying that Babar should have included Shadab Khan in the team for the Test series.

Latif, while speaking on his YouTube channel, said that very few people have the potential in Pakistan as much as Shadab has and by not giving him a chance, Babar and selection committee has done a big mistake.

“Very few have the potential to identify talent. I think we were a bit late. During PSL, Shadab Khan was in very good form. I don't think there is a better all-rounder than him in this country. So, why wasn't he given a chance? I want to ask this to selection committee, as well as Babar (Azam),” Latif said.

He added that Shadab was playing league cricket in Bangladesh when the first-class cricket was going on in Pakistan that means the team did not prepare well for the series.

"We don't give him a chance in first-class as well, we permitted him to go play in a league in Bangaldesh while the first-class cricket was going on here. So, we didn't prepare well. People think we don't have spinners, but we didn't prepare them as well. Shadab should've been given an opportunity this season. We have to bring him back to Test cricket," the former Pakistan wicketkeeper added.

It would be interesting to see what steps PCB takes after the embarassing loss vs Sri Lanka in 2nd Test as they missed a big chance to clinch a series.