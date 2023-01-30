'We Just Want to Enjoy our Cricket,' says captain Harmanpreet Kaur ahead of T20 World Cup 2023

As Team India are gearing up to go one better at the ICC Women's T20 World Cup, India captain Harmanpreet Kaur said that they are thinking about the areas to improve every day and the team just want to go there and enjoy cricket. The runners-up of the last ICC Women's T20 World Cup are gearing up to go one better at the 2023 edition of the tournament in South Africa. India are placed in Group B alongside England, Ireland, Pakistan, and West Indies. The top two teams from each group will make it to the semi-finals.

Speaking on Star Sports show 'Believe in Blue', captain of the Indian women's cricket team Harmanpreet Kaur further spoke about how the team is going to approach the ICC Women`s T20 World Cup and how they will adapt to the conditions in South Africa. (READ: U19 World Cup Champion Archana Devi's mother Savitri was Called a 'Witch', READ her Story here)

"Now we aren't thinking of too many things, how it's going to work or not going to work. We only think about whether we can do it or not and which areas do we feel that we can improve on even 1% every day. So, I think other than just thinking about whether it`s going to work or not going to work, we just want to go there and enjoy our cricket," Harmanpreet said. (WATCH: India Women U19 Stars Celebrate World Cup Triumph on 'Kala Chashma' Song)

Harmanpreet will lead India for the third consecutive time in ICC Women's T20 World Cup with Smriti Mandhana acting as her deputy. India were finalists in the last edition of the T20 World Cup in 2020 but stumbled in the last hurdle against Australia. Harmanpreet Kaur and the team will not only be looking to replicate the performances from 2020 but go one step further when they head to South Africa.

"I think, for the past few years we have been travelling, so there won`t be much difference to us. But recently, we had a camp in Bangalore where the ball was good, we trained specially in a few areas we wanted to work. Before that we have tri-series, in the tri-series, we will have enough time to get settled in those conditions," she added.

Team India approach the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup with fervor and determination to bring a coveted ICC trophy back to the country, a feat that was recently achieved by the U-19 Women’s team in South Africa. With the support of 140 crore Indians, the team will have to be at their best to have a strong run in the competition and a successful campaign. Catch all the action of the ICC T20 Women’s World Cup 2023, LIVE & exclusively on the Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar.

Squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (Captain), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Richa Ghosh, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Devika Vaidya, Radha Yadav, Renuka Thakur, Anjali Sarvani, Pooja Vastrakar, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, and Shikha Pandey. Reserves: Sabbhineni Meghana, Sneh Rana, and Meghna Singh (With ANI inputs)