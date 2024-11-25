‘We Need Him’: Jasprit Bumrah Heaps Praise On Virat Kohli After He Makes Century In Perth

India’s star pacer Jasprit Bumrah reserved big praise on Virat Kohli after he smashed a brilliant hundred in the second innings of the Perth Test and as a result, the visitors won the game by 295 runs. Virat gave a tight reply to all his critics after he made a 143-ball 100 in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Post making just five runs in the first innings, he made a terrific comeback and scored a century. Young batter Yashasvi Jaiswal also smashed 161 runs while KL Rahul made 77 and forged a 201-run partnership.

"I have said this before that Virat Kohli doesn't need us, it is we who need Virat Kohli. He is an experienced player, his 4th or 5th tour, so he knows best what his batting and calibre is like. Sometimes when you have a career this long and you play in so many tough scenarios that he has played in, performing in every match becomes a bit difficult. But he was always looking in great space in this match," Bumrah said.

"Obviously he got a great delivery in the first innings, but he was still in great space and he capitalised in the second innings. The second innings we needed an experienced batter who plays good himself and also allows the other batter to play freely. If at the start of the series a player like him gets some confidence, you cannot ask for anything more," he added.

Australia: Pat Cummins (C), Alex Carey (WK), Usman Khawaja, Nathan McSweeney, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Scott Boland.

India: Jasprit Bumrah (C), Rishabh Pant (WK), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli, Dhruv Jurel, Nitish Reddy, Ravichandran Ashwin, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj, Sarfaraz Khan, Prasidh Krishna, Ravindra Jadeja, Harshit Rana, Washington Sundar, Abhimanyu Easwaran.