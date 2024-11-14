‘We Tried Our Best’: Mohammad Rizwan On Pakistan’s Loss To Australia in 1st T20I

Following his side's 29-run defeat to Australia in the first T20I match, Pakistan skipper Mohammad Rizwan said that the Men in Green tried their best with the bat.cThe Pakistan batters struggled to score runs on the board infront of the Aussie bowling attack. The top and middle order failed miserably.

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Rizwan said that the first T20I match was going quite fast. He also heaped praise on Aussie all-rounder Glenn Maxwell for his performance in the first inning.

"Can't say anything in this kind of match. Thing was going quite fast. We tried our best with bat. If you look at the whole match, credit to Maxwell. Not just this match, the last couple of years as well. Will try our best at SCG," Rizwan said.

Coming to the match, the first T20I at Brisbane was cut short due to rain. Pakistan won the toss and opted to bowl first. Australia posted 93/4 in seven overs, with Maxwell (43 in 19 balls, with five boundaries and three sixes) and Marcus Stoinis (21* in seven balls, with two fours and a six) standing out with the bat. Abbas Afridi (2/9) was the standout bowler for Pakistan while Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah got a wicket each. During the run chase, Abbas Afridi (20 runs from 10 balls, 2 fours and 1 six), Haseebullah Khan (12 runs from 8 balls, 1 six and 1 four) and Shaheen Afridi (11 runs from 6 balls, 1 six) were the only top batters for Pakistan, rest no one could show temperament in the second inning.

Xavier Bartlett and Nathan Ellis led the Australia bowling attack after they picked up three wickets in their respective spells. Adam Zampa bagged two wickets in his one-over spell. With the 29-run victory at The Gabba, the Aussies took a 1-0 lead in the three-match T20I series.