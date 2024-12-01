The Rohit-Sharma led India defeated the Prime Minister’s XI by six wickets in a curtailed pink-ball warm-up game at the Manuka Oval in Canberra on Sunday. It was a 46-overs-a-side affair, which India won by chasing down an easy target of 241 in 42.5 overs after the opening day of the two-day was washed out due to rain.

Speaking after India's win over Prime Minister’s XI, skipper Rohit Sharma said that the team got pretty much what they wanted from the practice match ahead of the Adelaide Test against Australia. However, he also rued the fact that one of the two days in their warm-up fixture was washed off due to rain.

"Yeah, it was fantastic. We got what we wanted as a group. But we were a little unlucky that we didn't get the whole game. It was washed out the other day. But whatever time we got, we tried to make the most of it, and we got pretty much out of what we had in front of us," Rohit said.

On Day 2 of the warm-up game against PM XI, Shubman Gill scored a half-century after missing the first Test due to a left thumb injury while Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul also looked solid as opening pair.

However, Rohit did not have the best of times in the match. Batting at No.4, he could only score three runs off 11 balls as he edged one to the slips under the night lights.

Despite the rain threat, Indian fans came in huge numbers to support Team India during the warm-up match and Rohit was pleased with their presence.

"It's absolutely fantastic. You know, we love coming to Australia, and we love watching our fans come and support us. You know, there has never been a time where we've come here and, you know, the guys have not turned up for us. So it's always nice to see people coming and supporting us. India," the Indian skipper said.

After the warm-up match, the focus now shifts to the pink-ball Adelaide Test, which begins on December 6. India are currently leading the five-match series 1-0 after beating Australia by 295 runs in the first Test in Perth.