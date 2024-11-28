Champions Trophy 2025: The fate of the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy hangs in the balance as the International Cricket Council (ICC) prepares to meet on November 29 to resolve a mounting standoff between India and Pakistan. The tournament, scheduled to be hosted by Pakistan, faces uncertainty due to India's refusal to play in the country, citing longstanding political tensions and security concerns.

Pakistan Cricket Board's Firm Stance

PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi emphasized the board's commitment to Pakistan cricket, stating during a late-night press conference at Gaddafi Stadium. 'Our stance is very clear. It’s not acceptable that we play cricket in India, and they don’t play in Pakistan. We’ll do what is best for Pakistan cricket and make decisions based on equality.'

Naqvi also hinted at potential repercussions if the standoff persists. With India set to host the 2025 Women’s ODI World Cup and co-host the 2026 T20 World Cup, Pakistan might consider boycotting these events should their Champions Trophy hosting rights be compromised.

India’s Push for Hybrid Model

India has proposed a hybrid model, similar to the arrangement used during the Asia Cup 2023, where matches are split between neutral venues and the host nation. However, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has rejected the idea, maintaining its stance of hosting the entire tournament domestically. PCB’s firm approach this time contrasts with its earlier acceptance of a hybrid model during the Asia Cup, signaling its resolve to uphold its hosting rights.

Financial and Political Implications

If the PCB refuses to agree to the hybrid model or if the ICC relocates the tournament entirely, Pakistan stands to lose a significant financial opportunity. However, Naqvi has assured that monetary gains are not the board's priority, stating:

“We will not sell our rights just for money. Our goals are focused on what is best for Pakistan cricket.”

ICC’s Role and Upcoming Leadership

As the ICC tries to mediate a resolution, reports suggest the governing body is offering Pakistan additional financial perks to agree to the hybrid model. Naqvi expressed hope that Jay Shah, who will assume ICC chairmanship in December, would prioritize the global cricket body's interests over regional politics.

“Once Jay Shah moves from the BCCI to the ICC, he should only consider the interests of the ICC,” Naqvi remarked.

With less than 100 days until the Champions Trophy’s scheduled start, the ICC must navigate a complex scenario involving geopolitical tensions, financial stakes, and the future of international cricket diplomacy. If no compromise is reached, the possibility of teams withdrawing from the tournament looms large, threatening substantial losses for all stakeholders. The ICC meeting on November 29 will be pivotal in determining whether the Champions Trophy proceeds as planned, adopts a hybrid model, or is moved entirely out of Pakistan.