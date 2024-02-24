trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2724496
Weather Report From Ranchi: Rain Likely To Play Spoilsport In India vs England 4th Test

Stark contrast emerges for Day 5, with a 67% chance of rain and a 19% probability of thunderstorms, potentially disrupting the game's rhythm.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Feb 24, 2024, 12:48 PM IST|Source: Bureau
As the fourth Test match between India and England unfolds in Ranchi, cricket enthusiasts eagerly await yet another clash of titans. With India holding a 2-1 lead in the series, the stakes couldn't be higher. However, amidst the excitement, a looming threat of rain casts a shadow over the game's outcome. In the first innings, India started steadily with Yashasvi Jaiswal showing remarkable resilience, scoring 30 runs off 45 balls. However, Rohit Sharma's early departure, caught behind by Foakes off James Anderson's bowling for just 2 runs, provided England with an early breakthrough. Shubman Gill held the crease with Jaiswal, contributing 9 runs off 26 balls as India finished Day 2 at 42-1, trailing by 311 runs.

Weather Forecast for Ranchi Test

AccuWeather and Google Weather paint a promising picture for the first four days of the Ranchi Test, with clear skies and favourable playing conditions. However, a stark contrast emerges for Day 5, with a 67% chance of rain and a 19% probability of thunderstorms, potentially disrupting the game's rhythm. Both teams, cognizant of this forecast, may intensify their efforts to secure a result before the weather interferes.

India's Dominance and England's Resurgence

India's formidable performance in the previous Test, clinching a record-breaking victory by 434 runs, has positioned them as favourites to claim the series. Despite missing key players like Jasprit Bumrah and KL Rahul, India's lineup exudes strength and resilience. On the other hand, England, determined to stage a comeback, has made strategic changes in their playing XI, bringing in Ollie Robinson and Shoaib Bashir to bolster their squad.

Pitch Analysis

Ranchi's JSCA International Stadium Complex promises a spin-friendly pitch, setting the stage for an enthralling battle between bat and ball. With spinners expected to dominate, teams must strategize meticulously to capitalize on the pitch's nuances and exploit any weaknesses in the opposition's lineup.

Key Players and Strategies

While India relies on stalwarts like Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal to lead the charge with the bat, England pins its hopes on the likes of Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow to anchor their innings. Moreover, the absence of key bowlers like Bumrah presents an opportunity for emerging talents to showcase their mettle on the grand stage.

