RESERVE DAY

Asia Cup 2023: Colombo Weather Forecast For Reserve Day Of IND vs PAK Match – Will Rain Impact The Game Again?

The Department of Meteorology in Sri Lanka has issued a weather update, predicting "fairly heavy showers of about 50mm" in some areas, including Colombo, on September 11. This forecast further adds to the uncertainty surrounding the game.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Sep 10, 2023, 11:01 PM IST
The Asia Cup 2023 has been a rollercoaster ride for cricket enthusiasts, especially for fans of the Indian cricket team. Rain has been the unwanted guest at Sri Lankan venues, and the latest victim was the intense showdown between India and Pakistan in the Super Fours on Sunday, September 10. While the game showed promise initially, heavy downpours and unpredictable weather forced it to be postponed to the reserve day. Now, all eyes are on the weather forecast for Monday, September 11, as both teams brace for the uncertainty that looms over this crucial clash.


Also Read: From Helicopters To Halogen Lamps: Top 8 Weird Things Used To Dry Cricket Pitches - In Pics

Nature's Intervention

The match on Sunday saw a dramatic start with an exciting display of batting prowess from Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill. However, nature had other plans, as a sudden thunderstorm halted the game. As of now, India stands at 147/2 in 24.1 overs, with Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill contributing significantly to the scoreline.

The Unpredictable Weather

The weather in Sri Lanka during this tournament has been a cause for concern, particularly during this time of the month. Unfortunately, Monday's forecast doesn't bring much relief. According to Accuweather, there is a staggering 99% probability of precipitation during the daytime, with a 59% chance of thunderstorms. In the evening, the chances of rain reduce to 77%, but the threat of interruptions persists.

The Reserve Day Dilemma

With the reserve day scheduled for Monday, there is hope for a full 50-over game. However, if the weather doesn't cooperate, both teams will share a point each, bringing Pakistan closer to securing a spot in the Asia Cup final. This situation has raised questions about the decision to stick with Colombo as the venue, despite concerns about the weather forecast. Some argue that shifting the matches to Hambantota might have been a wiser choice.

Sri Lanka's Department of Meteorology Speaks

The cricketing world eagerly awaits the reserve day for the India vs. Pakistan Super 4 clash in the Asia Cup 2023. While cricket fans hope for an uninterrupted showdown, the unpredictable weather conditions in Colombo continue to cast doubt on the fate of this much-anticipated match. Regardless of the outcome, the Asia Cup 2023 will be remembered for the challenges posed by Mother Nature, making it a tournament filled with twists and turns both on and off the field. Stay tuned for further updates on this gripping cricketing saga.

