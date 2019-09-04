close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Ashes

'Welcome to Manchester' - Australia met with giant Ben Stokes billboard

The poster featured Stokes` celebration after he finished with an unbeaten 135 to help England level the series in remarkable fashion at Headingley last month, recovering from a paltry 67 in the first innings to win by one wicket.

&#039;Welcome to Manchester&#039; - Australia met with giant Ben Stokes billboard
File Image

Australia were taunted ahead of the fourth Ashes Test against England with a giant billboard of Ben Stokes saying `Welcome to Manchester` outside the team hotel on Wednesday.

The poster featured Stokes` celebration after he finished with an unbeaten 135 to help England level the series in remarkable fashion at Headingley last month, recovering from a paltry 67 in the first innings to win by one wicket.

Bookmakers Ladbrokes were the creators of the cheeky poster, which is inspired from a famous Carlos Tevez poster erected when English soccer side Manchester City signed the Argentine striker after his two trophy-laden seasons at rivals Manchester United.

"Ben Stokes` final innings at Headingley was the stuff of legend, so we thought it was only right to honour it ahead of the fourth Test," Jessica O`Reilly of Ladbrokes said.

"Thankfully we found a spot just yards away from the Australian team’s hotel to give them a timely reminder. Hopefully, our little sledge will help get England over the line and on the road to victory."

Tags:
AshesAustraliaEnglandBen stokesCarlos TevezManchester CityManchester United
Next
Story

4th Ashes Test: Mitchell Starc-studded Australia bat at Old Trafford after winning toss

Must Watch

PT4M23S

5W1H: Indian Army releases Confession videos of arrested Pakistan terrorists