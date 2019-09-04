'Welcome to Manchester' - Australia met with giant Ben Stokes billboard

Australia were taunted ahead of the fourth Ashes Test against England with a giant billboard of Ben Stokes saying `Welcome to Manchester` outside the team hotel on Wednesday.

The poster featured Stokes` celebration after he finished with an unbeaten 135 to help England level the series in remarkable fashion at Headingley last month, recovering from a paltry 67 in the first innings to win by one wicket.

Bookmakers Ladbrokes were the creators of the cheeky poster, which is inspired from a famous Carlos Tevez poster erected when English soccer side Manchester City signed the Argentine striker after his two trophy-laden seasons at rivals Manchester United.

"Ben Stokes` final innings at Headingley was the stuff of legend, so we thought it was only right to honour it ahead of the fourth Test," Jessica O`Reilly of Ladbrokes said.

"Thankfully we found a spot just yards away from the Australian team’s hotel to give them a timely reminder. Hopefully, our little sledge will help get England over the line and on the road to victory."