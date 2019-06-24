West Indies' Andre Russell out of rest of World Cup 2019 with knee injury

West Indies all-rounder Andre Russell has been ruled out of the remainder of the ongoing 2019 edition of the International Cricket Council (ICC) World Cup due to an injury to his left knee.

The 31-year old, who has bagged a total of five wickets from four World Cup 2019 games he has played so far for the Caribbean side, had been visibly struggling with pain in his knee during the tournament.

Batsman Sunil Ambris has been approved by the Event Technical Committee of the ICC Men’s World Cup 2019 as the replacement for injured Russell in the West Indies squad for the rest of the quadrennial event.

Ambris has appeared in a total of six Tests and six One-Day Internationals (ODIs) for the West Indies so far.

"The replacement of a player requires the approval of the Event Technical Committee before the replacement player can be officially added to the squad," the ICC press release stated.

The Event Technical Committee of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2019 consists of Geoff Allardice (ICC, ETC chairman), Campbell Jamieson (ICC representative), Steve Elworthy (CWC representative), Alan Fordham (host representative), Harsha Bhogle and Kumar Sangakkara (both independent representatives).

West Indies are currently languishing down to the eight spot in the World Cup 2019 points table with just one win from six games. The Jason Holder-led side is slated to take on Virat Kohli's India in their next clash of the mega event.