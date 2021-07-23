हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
West Indies

West Indies-Australia second ODI suspended after a staff member tests COVID positive

The second one-day international between West Indies and Australia in Barbados was suspended minutes before the start on Thursday (July 23) after a member of the West Indies staff tested positive for COVID-19. Confirmation of the suspension came straight after the toss, with both teams promptly making their way back to their respective dressing rooms. All personnel were isolating pending COVID test results.

"A decision on when the match will be replayed will be made at a later date once all the tests are confirmed," West Indies Cricket said in a statement. Governing body Cricket Australia (CA) said the third ODI on Saturday (July 25) was in "considerable doubt". The teams have stayed on separate floors of their hotels during the tour but they shared the same charter plane from Saint Lucia to Barbados last Saturday, Cricket Australia`s website said. 

Australia's T20 tour of Bangladesh is also in doubt, CA added in a statement only hours after its August 3 - August 9 schedule was confirmed. Australia beat West Indies by 133 runs in the rain-hit first one-day international in Barbados on Tuesday.

West IndiesAustraliaCricketODICOVID-19Coronavirus
