West Indies Cricketer Devon Thomas Faces Charges of Match-Fixing, ICC Suspends Him Provisionally

West Indies international all-rounder and wicketkeeper Devon Thomas has been charged by the International Cricket Council (ICC) with seven counts under their anti-corruption codes. He has been provisionally suspended with immediate effect due to his alleged involvement in match-fixing attempts in the Lanka Premier League, Abu Dhabi T20, and Caribbean Premier League (CPL).

The ICC has taken this action on behalf of Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC), the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB), and the Caribbean Premier League (CPL).

According to a release by cricket's world governing body on Tuesday, the ICC, acting as the Designated Anti-Corruption Official, has charged Thomas under the SLC Anti-Corruption Code for Participants (SLC Code), the ECB Anti-Corruption Code for Participants of the T10 Cricket League (ECB Code), and the CPL Anti-Corruption Code for Participants (CPL Code).

Thomas has been accused under Article 2.1.1 of the SLC Code of contriving or being party to an agreement to fix or attempt to fix matches in the Lanka Premier League 2021.

Furthermore, he has been charged with failing to promptly disclose full details of any approach or invitations to engage in Corrupt Conduct in the Lanka Premier League 2021 to the Designated Anti-Corruption Official. Under Article 2.4.6 of the SLC Code, Thomas has also been charged with failing or refusing, without adequate justification, to cooperate with the investigation conducted by the Designated Anti-Corruption Official by not providing accurate and complete information or requested documentation.

Additionally, he has been charged under Article 2.4.7 of the SLC Code for obstructing or delaying the investigation into Corrupt Conduct by the Designated Anti-Corruption Official. This includes concealing, tampering with, or destroying any relevant documentation or information that could be evidence or lead to the discovery of evidence of Corrupt Conduct.

Thomas has been charged under Article 2.4.4 of the ECB Code for failing to promptly disclose full details of any approach or invitations to engage in Corrupt Conduct at the Abu Dhabi T10 2021 to the Designated Anti-Corruption Official.

Similarly, as per Article 2.4.4 of the CPL Code, Thomas has been charged with failing to promptly disclose full details of any approach or invitations to engage in Corrupt Conduct in CPL 2021 to the Designated Anti-Corruption Official.

Under Article 2.4.2 of the CPL Code, he has been accused of not disclosing, without undue delay, the receipt of any gift, payment, hospitality, or benefit that he knew or should have known was intended to procure a breach of the CPL Code or could bring the player or the game of cricket into disrepute.

Devon Thomas has a deadline of 14 days, starting from May 23, 2023, to respond to the charges. In his career, Devon Thomas has represented West Indies in one Test, 21 ODIs, and 12 T20 Internationals.