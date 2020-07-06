West Indies' Kemar Roach expresses desire to emulate James Anderson ahead of England Tests

Ahead of the commencement of the Test series against England later this week, West Indies fast bowler Kemar Roach has heaped praises on his counterpart James Anderson by saying that his skill level is quite high and that he would like to emulate him someday.

The 32-year-old Caribbean bowler's comments came prior to the three-match Test series between the two sides, beginning July 8 at Rose Bowl Cricket Stadium.

When asked to name the seamer he likes to watch the most in the modern game, Roach didn't pick up any of his West Indies teammates and went for an overseas player.

Roach admitted that he is a huge fan of England pacer Anderson and what the Englishman has done for his country all over the world is quite amazing.

"I'm a huge fan of James Anderson. His skill level is so high. His consistency is amazing. And the way he has played for so long, to keep himself so fit, it is pretty amazing what all he has done for England and for cricket all over the world and for fast bowling. I watch his videos a lot. I would love to emulate him someday," ESPNcricinfo quoted Roach as saying.

Roach further said that Anderson has done a fantastic job by playing over 150 Test matches as a fast bowler and that it is something he would like to emulate one day.

"His art: being able to move the ball both ways, and he is consistent with lengths and lines. We all know fast bowling is very hard. It is very tough on the body and he has done a fantastic of job of playing over 150 Test matches. For me, it is something you want to emulate. Hopefully I can get close to some of his achievements," the Caribbean player added.

Currently, Anderson is the leading wicket-taker for England in the longest format of the game, having bagged 584 wickets in 151-Test career.

The England fast bowler has recently also went past the tallies of West Indies legends Courtney Walsh and Curtly Ambrose in the list of highest wicket-takers in the world.

And Roach is on verge of joining an elite group of bowlers for his side as he needs just seven more wickets to become the first West Indies bowler since Ambrose to take 200 wickets in Tests--a feat which he will look to achieve during England Tests.

Roach said that he would try his level best to play as long as he could and become the top fast bowler for his national side.

"It is a great honour. We have a fantastic history of fast bowlers in the West Indies, going back to Joel Garner, Malcolm Marshall, Michael Holding and Andy Roberts and those guys. It is a really good feeling to get in the bracket with those greats. I would like to play as long as I can, move higher up that ladder to be one of the top fast bowlers for the West Indies," he said.

The upcoming Test series between England and West Indies will also mark the resumption of international cricket after the game was distrupted in March due to coronavirus pandemic.