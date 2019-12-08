West Indies' Kieron Pollard just 10 runs away from 1,000 T20I runs

West Indies skipper Kieron Pollard will look to complete 1,000 runs in the shortest format of the game when his side will take on Virat Kohli-led India in the second T20 International of the three-match series at Greenfield Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala on Sunday.

The 32-year-old is just 10 runs short of achieving the batting milestone in the T20I format. If he manages to reach the mark, Pollard will become the fourth batsman from the West Indies to achieve the 1000-run mark in the shortest format of the game.

Swashbuckling batsman Chris Gayle, who is currently on a break from the game, leading the list with 1,627 T20I runs. Marlon Samuels and Dwayne Bravo are sitting at the second and third place in the elite list with 1,611 runs and 1,142 runs, respectively.

In the opening T20I, Pollard played a gutsy knock of 37 off just 19 balls, including four maximums and one boundary, while Shimron Hetmyer (56 off 41 balls) smashed his maiden T20I half-century and Evin Lewis pulled back 40 runs off just 17 balls to help West Indies post a mammoth total of 207 for five.

In reply, Kohli led from the front as he smashed a blistering unbeaten knock of 94 runs while KL Rahul well-supported him with a 62-run knock as India successfully chased down their highest-ever 208-run target in T20Is with eight balls to spare and six wickets in hand.

Heading into the second T20I, India will look to continue their winning momentum and seal the three-match series against West Indies with a game to spare. The Caribbean side, on the other hand, will be keen to bounce back and level the series.