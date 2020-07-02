हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Everton Weekes

West Indies legend Everton Weekes, an ICC Hall of Famer, dies aged 95

West Indies legend Everton Weekes, an ICC Hall of Famer, dies aged 95
Image Credits: Twitter/@windiescricket

West Indies legend Sir Everton Weekes, who was also an International Cricket Council (ICC) Hall of Famer, has recently passed away. He was 95-year-old.

Confirming the news, West Indies Cricket took to its official Twitter handle and mourned the demise of 'icon' Weekes.

"Our hearts are heavy as we mourn the loss of an icon. A legend, our hero, Sir Everton Weekes. Our condolences go out to his family, friends and many fans around the world. May he rest in peace," the Windies Cricket wrote.

Born on February 26, 1925, Weekes had featured in a total of 48 Tests and amassed 4,455 runs at an average of 58.61 from 1948 to 1958.

Regarded as one of the Caribbean side's greatest batsmen, Weekes formed 'the three Ws' along with Clyde Walcott and Frank Worrell to help the West Indies turn into a formidable team post-war years, the ICC official website reported.

The former Caribbean batsman also held the record for the most centuries scored in consecutive Test innings when he notched up five tons in a row against England and India in 1948.

However, he failed to the equal consecutive centuries record for all first-class cricket after getting controversially run out for 90 in his next Test innings.

Weekes bid adieu to the game after appearing in his last match in the longest format of the game in 1958.

Following his retirement, he had served as as a coach, administrator, and ICC match referee.

In 1995, Weekes was awarded a knighthood before the Three Ws Oval at the University of the West Indies in Barbados was named after the trio of Weekes, Worrell and Walcott.

Weekes was also inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame in 2009.

 

