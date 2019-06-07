West Indies pacer Sheldon Cottrell's signature 'salute' is winning hearts at ICC World Cup 2019

LONDON: West Indies pacer Sheldon Cottrell's signature 'salute' is winning hearts of millions of cricket fans at the ongoing ICC World Cup 2019.

As the West Indies got off to a dream start, the team celebrated with Cottrell' signature ‘salute’.

The West Indies pacers had put in a great performance to dismantle Australia’s top order early after winning the toss and choosing to field first at Trent Bridge in Nottingham.

Cottrell and Oshane Thomas combined to remove Australian openers David Warner and Aaron Finch in quick succession. Andre Russell then accounted for Usman Khawaja before Cottrell bounced out Glenn Maxwell.

Australia are in all sorts of trouble! Russell gets Khawaja courtesy an UNBELIEVABLE catch from Hope, and then Cottrell has the new man Maxwell holing out. Australia 38/4! #AUSvWI LIVE https://t.co/riLpupROEA pic.twitter.com/ZhYLF2XC3z — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) June 6, 2019

With the Australian top order crumbling, Cottrell marched down the pitch and offered a salute towards the dressing room after each of his wickets.

West Indies pacer had introduced this salute celebration’ against Pakistan during their first World Cup 2019 match. He brought up his celebration after bouncing out Pakistan’s opener Imam-ul-Haq on 2.

Cottrell credits his salute celebration to his military background and does this as a mark of respect to the Jamaica Defence Force.

The West Indies pacer was recently spotted teaching some school kids in Nottingham how to do his salute celebration.