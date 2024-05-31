West Indies Send Warning With Big Win Vs Australia In T20 World Cup 2024 Warm-Up Match

West Indies, co-hosts of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, sent an ominous warning to their rivals with a blistering performance against Australia in their final warm-up fixture on Thursday. Led by a ferocious batting assault from Nicholas Pooran and skipper Rovman Powell, the two-time T20 champions delighted their home crowd with a batting masterclass, securing an emphatic 35-run victory over the defending champions.

Fireworks at the Queen's Park Oval



The Queen's Park Oval in Port of Spain was treated to a display of boundless power-hitting as the West Indies amassed a formidable total of 257/4 from their 20 overs. Pooran, the star of the show, unleashed a barrage of big hits, smashing an electrifying 75 off just 25 deliveries, including eight massive sixes and five boundaries.



Pooran's onslaught was complemented by an equally destructive knock from captain Rovman Powell, who clobbered 52 off 25 balls, laced with four fours and an equal number of sixes. The left-handed Sherfane Rutherford (47* off 18) and opener Johnson Charles (40 off 31) also contributed to the Caribbean carnage, leaving the Australian bowlers bruised and battered.



Spinners Tormented on Batting Beauty



Australian spinners bore the brunt of the West Indian onslaught, with Adam Zampa conceding a whopping 62 runs from his four overs, despite picking up two wickets. Josh Hazlewood and Ashton Agar weren't spared either, leaking 55 and 58 runs respectively from their quota of overs on a batting beauty.



Valiant Australian Effort in Vain



Despite missing several key players, Australia put up a valiant chase, with Josh Inglis (55 off 30), Nathan Ellis (39 off 22), and Ashton Agar (28 off 13) leading the charge. However, the mammoth target of 258 proved too steep a climb, as the defending champions finished with 222/7 after their 20 overs.

The West Indian bowlers, led by spinner Gudakesh Motie (2/31) and pacer Alzarri Joseph (2/44), kept chipping away at the Australian batting lineup, ensuring their team's comprehensive victory.

A Statement of Intent



This resounding win over the reigning T20 world champions serves as a statement of intent from the West Indies. With a star-studded batting lineup capable of unleashing fury on any bowling attack, and a well-rounded bowling unit, the Caribbean giants have sent a clear message to their rivals – they are ready to reclaim their throne as T20 kings.



As the T20 World Cup kicks off on Sunday, with the West Indies taking on Papua New Guinea in their opening encounter, the cricketing world eagerly awaits to witness if the hosts can maintain their blistering form and make a strong push for their third T20 World Cup title.



In a tournament where the smallest of margins can prove decisive, the West Indies have fired the first salvo, reminding everyone of their prowess in the shortest format of the game. The stage is set for an enthralling battle among the cricketing giants, and the West Indies have firmly established themselves as one of the teams to beat.