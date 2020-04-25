West Indies' Test series against England postponed amid coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic

Cricket West Indies (CWI) has announced that it and its England counterpart have mutually decided to postpone the Test series between the two sides which was slated to take place in June in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Caribbean side was due to play a three-match Test series against England from June 4-8 at The Oval, June 12-16 in Edgbaston and June 25-29 at the Lord’s.

However, the CWI has now come to a decision to call off the series as of now after the ECB announced the further suspension of professional cricket in the country until at least July 1. The ECB had earlier suspended the season till May 28.

"The decision to postpone the tour came as a result of the uncertainty for the safe resumption of cricket in the United Kingdom, as well as international air travel. As a result, it was a logically mutual decision to postpone the tour to a later date until clearance is granted by the UK government," an official statement from CWI said.

Reflecting on the same, CWI Chief Executive Officer Johnny Grave said that they will continue to be in regular contact with the ECB in order to rearrange the Test series once the situation gets normal.

“We continue to be in regular dialogue with the ECB on when and how we might be able to rearrange the Test Series. Clearly playing in June is now not possible and we will continue our discussions with the ECB and other Internationals Boards on trying to find new dates. We will only travel to England to play the series if our players can be assured that it is safe to do so. Our respective Medical Teams are beginning to discuss how this series could be played whist guaranteeing the health and safety of our players and support team. We will be as flexible as we can without compromising the safety of our team," he said.

The proposed window for the likely scheduling of the three-match Test series between the two sides is now from July 2 to the end of September.