West Indies thrash Afghanistan by nine wickets in one-off Test

Lucknow: West Indies defeated Afghanistan by nine wickets on the third day of the one-off Test on Friday here at the Ekana Cricket Stadium.

Chasing 31, West Indies lost their opening wicket with just nine runs away from the target as Amir Hamza sent Brathwaite (8) back to the pavilion, reducing Windies to 22/1.

John Campbell and Shai Hope ensured West Indies` victory by nine wickets. Campbell and Hope remained unbeaten on 19 and 6 respectively.

The team from the Caribbean knocked off the target in just 6.2 overs and they just needed 92 minutes to brush off Afghanistan`s challenge on the third day.

Resuming day three at 109/7, Afghanistan immediately lost their eighth wicket as skipper Jason Holder removed Rashid Khan (1) in the 38th over.

Soon after, Holder castled the stumps of Yamin Ahmadzai (1) reducing Afghanistan to 119/9, with just a slender lead of 29 runs over the team from the Caribbean.

The last wicket was also taken by Holder and as a result, Afghanistan was bowled out for 120, setting West Indies a target of 31 for the win.

Holder, Rahkeem Cornwall and Roston Chase picked three wickets each for West Indies while Javed Ahmadi was the top-scorer for Afghanistan with a knock of 62 runs.