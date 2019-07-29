West Indies tour: Virat Kohli to hold pre-departure press conference in Mumbai

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has confirmed that Indian skipper Virat Kohli will be addressing the press conference on the eve of the Men in Blue's departure for their tour to West Indies on Monday.

Earlier, there were reports that the Indian men's cricket team will not be holding any pre-departure press conference because there was no window for the same before the side leave for the series against the Caribbean side.

However, the BCCI has put all speculations to rest by confirming that the Indian skipper will address the media in Mumbai.

Despite reports that Kohli could be rested for the limited-overs' matches against West Indies, the MSK Prasad-led selection panel chosen the Indian skipper to lead the national side in all three formats of the game in the upcoming tour.

While Rohit Sharma will continue to serve as his deputy in the ODIs and T20Is, Ajinkya Rahane has been appointed as vice-captain for the Test series against the Carribean side.

Shikhar Dhawan, who was forced to miss the most of the recently-concluded World Cup due to a thumb injury, has recovered fully and is all set to play in the limited-overs series against West Indies.

However, star wicketkeeper-batsman Mahendra Singh Dhoni is all set to miss the tour of West Indies after he made himself unavailable for the selection and opted to serve his regiment in the territorial army instead during this period.

There are also some fresh faces like Shreyas Iyer, Washington Sundar, Rahul Chahar, Navdeep Saini, Manish Pandey who will be featuring for India against the Caribbean side.

The Men in Blue is slated to play two-match Test series, three ODIs and as many Twenty20Is, beginning August 3 in Florida.

Following are the squads for West Indies tour:

India T20I squad: Virat Kohli (c), Rohit Sharma (vc), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (wk), Krunal Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Rahul Chahar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Deepak Chahar and Navdeep Saini.

India ODI squad: Virat Kohli (c), Rohit Sharma (vc), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kedar Jadhav, Mohammed Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed and Navdeep Saini.

India Test squad: Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane (vc), Mayank Agarwal, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Hanuma Vihari, Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant (wk) Wriddhiman Saha (wk), R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah and Umesh Yadav.