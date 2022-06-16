West Indies will host Bangladesh for a two-match Test series from Thursday (June 16) with both the matches set to be played at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua. West Indies won their previous home Test series England and will look to repeat their performance. However, a number of major key players have been ruled due to injury from the West Indies - Jason Holder, Shamarh Brooks and Kemar Roach, all are set to miss the home Test series.

The visitors on the other hand are coming with a loss against Sri Lanka in their home series recently. Skipper Shakib Al Hasan will be a huge aspect for his squad in this series as number of senior players will be missing from their squad as well. Mushfiqur Rahim and Shoriful Islam will be out of action in this series due to injury.

Match Details

West Indies vs Bangladesh, 1st Test

Date and Time: June 16th 2022 (Thursday), 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Sir Vivian Richards Stadium

When will West Indies vs Bangladesh 1st Test match start?

West Indies vs Bangladesh 1st Test match will be played on June 16 (Thursday).

What time West Indies vs Bangladesh 1st Test match will begin?

West Indies vs Bangladesh 1st Test match will begin at 7:30 PM IST.

What is the venue for West Indies vs Bangladesh 1st Test match?

West Indies vs Bangladesh 1st Test match will be played at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua, West Indies.

How can I live stream West Indies vs Bangladesh 1st Test match in India?

The West Indies vs Bangladesh 1st Test match can be live streamed on Disney+Hotstar app and website.

WI vs BAN Probable Playing XI

West Indies: Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Kraigg Brathwaite (c), Nkrumah Bonner, John Campbell, Joshua Da Silva (wk), Devon Thomas, Kyle Mayers, Raymon Reifer, Jayden Seales, Anderson Phillip, Shermon Lewis

Bangladesh: Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Liton Das, Nurul Hasan (wk), Mominul Haque, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mosaddek Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Taijul Islam, Shohidul Islam, Ebadot Hossain