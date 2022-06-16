West Indies vs Bangladesh: In a shocking display of batting, Bangladesh batters were bowled out for a paltry 103 in just 32.5 overs on the opening day of the first Test vs the hosts West Indies. The home team won the toss and opted to bowl first. The decision to bowl worked for the Windies as they used just five bowlers to bowl the Bangladeshis out for a mere 103. The pick of the bowlers were Jayden Seals and Alzarri Joseph who picked up 3 wickets each while Kemar Roach and Kyle Mayers finished with 2 wickets each.

Not to forget, in the process, the Tigers have made an unwanted record unknowingly, becoming the first Test in the history of the format to register 6 ducks in an innings in back-to-back matches. Six of their batters got out without scoring on Day 1 of the 1st Test against West Indies in Antigua. The same thing had happened in their last Test against Sri Lanka in Mirpur.

The six batters who got out on 0 in the opening Test vs West Indies are: Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mominul Haque, Nurul Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman, Khaled Ahmed. At one stage in the innings, Bangladesh were 45 for 6 as they had no answer to the bowling of the West Indians. The clueless Bangladesh batter followed one after the other and it seemed the visitors will be booked for an ever worse score.

However, captain Shakib Al Hasan's fifty ensured Bangladesh crossed the 100-run mark. Tamim Iqbal was the second-highest scorer, finishing with 29. The other batter to score in double digits was Liton Das, who scored 12.

Earlier in the day, Roach got into the West Indies XI quite late after overcoming a hamstring injury. Cricket West Indies on Wednesday said Roach had made a full recovery from the injury sustained while playing for Surrey in the English county championship. The 33-year-old Roach was added as a 13th player in the squad for the match at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium beginning Thursday. He is the West Indies' leading wicket-taker in test matches with 242 wickets in 71 matches.