West Indies vs England 2022

West Indies vs England 1st Test Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch WI vs ENG Live

Check the live streaming details of the 1st Test match between West Indies and England 2022.

West Indies vs England 1st Test Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch WI vs ENG Live
England Test team. (Source: Twitter)

West Indies and England cricket greats Viv Richards and Ian Botham unveiled the design of the Richards-Botham trophy on Monday (March 7), ahead of England’s three-Test series against West Indies. The title honours West Indies batting great Richards, who scored more than 8,500 runs in a 121-Test career, and England all-rounder Botham, who recorded more than 5,000 runs and took 383 wickets in 102 tests appearances.

“It has an ultra-modern design and consists of an upside-down cup, based on a Georgian rummer, with the joining sphere a cricket ball,” Cricket West Indies (CWI) said in a statement.

The new trophy replaces the Wisden trophy, which was introduced in 1963 to commemorate the 100th edition of the Wisden Cricketers’ Almanack, and is on display in the Marylebone Cricket Club Museum at Lord’s. “It’s a truly special feeling to have the fantastic trophy named in honour of my friend Ian and myself,” Richards said. “We played a lot together and built a great friendship on and off the cricket field.”

The first Test in Antigua begins on March 8 and will be followed by contests in Barbados (March 16-20) and Grenada (March 24-28). The three-match series forms part of the ICC World Test Championship.

Head-To-Head Stats

In a total of 160 Test matches, England have won 51 and West Indies 58. However, the remaining 51 matches ended up in draws.

When is West Indies vs England 1st Test match taking place?

The West Indies Vs England 1st Test match will be held from March 8 to 12, 2022.

What time West Indies vs England 1st Test match start?

The West Indies vs England 1st Test match starts at 7:30 PM IST.

Where is West Indies vs England 1st Test match being played?

West Indies vs England 1st Test match will be played at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua.

How to watch live streaming of West Indies Vs England 1st Test match in India?

The live streaming of West Indies vs England 1st Test match will be done via Fancode.

Squads

England: Joe Root (c), Jonny Bairstow, Zak Crawley, Ben Foakes (wk), Dan Lawrence, Jack Leach, Alex Lees, Saqib Mahmood, Craig Overton, Ben Stokes, Chris Woakes and Mark Wood.

West Indies: Kraigg Brathwaite (c), Jermaine Blackwood, Nkrumah Bonner, Shamarh Brooks, John Campbell, Joshua Da Silva, Jason Holder, Alzarri Joseph, Kyle Mayers, Veerasammy Permaul, Anderson Phillip, Kemar Roach, and Jayden Seales.

