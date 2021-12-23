हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Cricket

West Indies vs England: Tom Banton, Liam Dawson named in visitors' T20I squad, Eoin Morgan to lead

Paul Collingwood will stand in as head coach for the five-match series, which will be played in Barbados from January 22-30. 

West Indies vs England: Tom Banton, Liam Dawson named in visitors&#039; T20I squad, Eoin Morgan to lead
(Source: Twitter)

London: Eoin Morgan will captain a 16-player squad for England men`s T20I matches against West Indies next month.

Paul Collingwood will stand in as head coach for the five-match series, which will be played in Barbados from January 22-30. 

Marcus Trescothick will join the squad as an assistant coach.

The squad includes 11 players who travelled to the United Arab Emirates for the T20 World Cup last November. 

George Garton and David Payne are both uncapped players in the squad.

In an official release, Paul Collingwood said: "We have selected a strong squad with some serious batting power and a balanced attack as we begin preparations ahead of the T20 World Cup in Australia."

"The World Cup is less than a year away and there will be increased opportunities for the squad in the absence of those players who are with the Ashes squad. I have good memories winning a World Cup in Barbados and I`m really looking forward to going back there with this squad to face a very good West Indies who will test all aspects of our skills," he added.

England Squad: Eoin Morgan (Middlesex - captain), Moeen Ali (Worcestershire), Tom Banton (Somerset), Sam Billings (Kent), Liam Dawson (Hampshire), George Garton (Sussex), Chris Jordan (Surrey), Liam Livingstone (Lancashire), Saqib Mahmood (Lancashire), Tymal Mills (Sussex), David Payne (Gloucestershire), Adil Rashid (Yorkshire), Jason Roy (Surrey), Phil Salt (Lancashire), Reece Topley (Surrey), James Vince (Hampshire). (ANI)

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
CricketWest Indies vs EnglandWI vs ENGEoin MorganMoeen AliTom BantonSam Billings
Next
Story

Ashes 2021: Mitchell Starc likely to be fit for Boxing day Test, confirms Justin Langer

Must Watch

PT14M28S

When RTI officer Amra Ram asked information against the liquor mafia, attacked brutally.