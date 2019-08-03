West Indies vs India, 1st T20I: Live Updates

The Indian team, led by Virat Kohli, will look to register a strong start to the three-match T20I series against West Indies when they head into the opening match of the series at Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill, Florida on Saturday.

Here are the live updates from the match:

# Team India skipper Virat Kohli has won the toss and opted to field!

# The toss is set to take place in a few minutes!

After a semi-final exit in the 2019 World Cup, the limited-overs series against West Indies will be a litmus test for India skipper Virat Kohli and coach Ravi Shastri.

India will begin their tour of West Indies with a three-match T20I series at Central Broward Regional Park in Florida before the two sides lock horns in three ODIs and two-match Test series.

While the team has done well in the longest format of the game, the same cannot be said of the team`s performances in the shorter formats and the last time India won an ICC event was back in 2013 when M.S. Dhoni lifted the Champions Trophy in England.

Failure to have an ICC trophy in the cabinet is one thing, but under Kohli, the team also lost the home series against Australia just before the start of the 2019 edition of the Indian Premier League. And to think, the Australian unit was without the services of Steve Smith, David Warner and Mitchell Starc among others.

With the head coach`s contract also up for renewal, the performance of the team in West Indies will play a role in deciding if Shastri is handed an extension or the Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) picks a new personnel as the head coach.

The failure of the batsmen after the top three has been highlighted by all and sundry.

Not just the batsmen, even in the bowling department, the likes of Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal have left a lot to be desired. While the pace bowlers did an extremely good job during the World Cup, the same cannot be said of the spinners.

In fact, that is one of the reasons that someone like Rahul Chahar has been called-up for the T20I series as that gives the selectors a chance to try options.

Teams:

India (From): Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Lokesh Rahul, Virat Kohli(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Shreyas Iyer, Krunal Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Navdeep Saini, K Khaleel Ahmed, Manish Pandey, Deepak Chahar, Washington Sundar, Rahul Chahar.

West Indies (From): John Campbell, Evin Lewis, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Nicholas Pooran(w), Kieron Pollard, Jason Mohammed, Carlos Brathwaite(c), Keemo Paul, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas, Anthony Bramble, Khary Pierre, Sunil Narine.