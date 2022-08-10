NewsCricket
WEST INDIES VS NEW ZEALAND 2022

West Indies vs New Zealand 1st T20 Livestream Details: When and where to watch WI vs NZ, cricket schedule, TV timing in India

Nicholas Pooran’s West Indies will take on Kane Williamson-led New Zelaand team in the first T20 on Thursday (August 11, IST).

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Devadyuti Das|Last Updated: Aug 10, 2022, 02:45 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Kane Williamson will return to lead a 15-player squad on New Zealand’s first trip to the Caribbean since 2014. NZ will take on hosts West Indies in the first of three T20s at Sabina Park in Jamaica on Thursday (August 11, IST).

Williamson will captain a squad with an experienced core, including Trent Boult and Tim Southee, combined with a group of newer players such as Finn Allen and Michael Bracewell, who receive further opportunities on the back of strong recent form. With a tight tour schedule featuring six matches in 11 days across Jamaica (three T20Is) and Barbados (three ODIs) the selectors have looked to balance a combined squad across both formats.

The tour is also a vital part of the current cycle of ICC white ball tournaments, with the ICC T20 World Cup starting in Australia this October, and qualification points on the line for next year’s ODI World Cup in India.

BLACKCAPS head coach Gary Stead said the squad was looking forward to taking on the West Indies at home. “It’s always exciting to be heading somewhere you’ve not been in a while and I know this group can’t wait for the challenge of taking on the West Indies in the Caribbean.

“Managing workloads is hugely important this year with the team playing some form of cricket every month in 2022 – and this applies to both players and staff. For Kane, Trent, Tim and Devon, this will be the first time they have played white ball cricket for New Zealand since last year’s T20 World Cup and tour to India - so this trip will be important for them. We also have players such as Michael and Finn who are relatively new to the international stage but have really put their hands up for selection when given opportunities. As a selector it’s been great to see these guys push their cases,” Stead added.

Match Details

When will the West Indies vs New Zealand 1st T20 match be played?

The West Indies vs New Zealand 1st T20 match will be played on Thursday (August 11, IST).

Where will the West Indies vs New Zealand 1st T20 match be played?

The West Indies vs New Zealand 1st T20 match will be played at the Sabina Park in Jamaica.

What time will the West Indies vs New Zealand 1st T20 match?

The West Indies vs New Zealand 1st T20 match will start at 12 AM IST.

How can I watch West Indies vs New Zealand 1st T20 match on TV in India?

The West Indies vs New Zealand 1st T20 match will not be available on TV channels in India.

How can I follow the live streaming of the West Indies vs New Zealand 1st T20 match?

The West Indies vs New Zealand 1st T20 match will be streamed live on Fancode website and app.

Live Tv

