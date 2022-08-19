Hosts West Indies will take on New Zealand in the second game of the three-match ODI series at the Kensington Oval at Barbados on Friday (August 19). Nicholas Pooran's side lead the series 1-0 and will look to complete a series win over Kane Williamson's side with a win on Friday night.

Shamarh Brooks stroked a delightful 79 off 91 balls as West Indies outplayed New Zealand to win the first match in grand style under lights on Wednesday night. Set a target of 191, the home side eased home off 39 overs, to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

The victory ended a run of three straight clean sweeps – to Pakistan, Bangladesh and India – and marked the West Indies first ODI win over the Black Caps in their last six meetings. Choosing to bowl first, the home side rolled the Black Caps over for 190. Left-arm spinner Akeal Hosein (3-28) and fast bowler Alzarri Joseph (3-36) spearheaded the attack with three-wicket hauls, while Jason Holder took the last two wickets to end with 2-39.

“Watching the Kiwis bat, we realised it was a bit of tough going early for them,” said Brooks, who was named the CG United Man-of-the-Match for his fourth half-century in ODIs.“I guess credit must go to our bowlers for reducing them to a score of 190 and it was just for us to go out there and get some partnerships and get that total off. “I think it was just getting a start – I think that was ideal. The wicket was not the easiest to bat on but the longer you spent out there the easier it got.”

Earlier, Kyle Mayers (6) fell early in the run chase of the run chase, the left-hander nicking a defensive prod at left-arm pacer Trent Boult (2-49) to be taken behind in the third over at 17-1.

Match Details

When will the West Indies vs New Zealand 2nd ODI match be played?

The West Indies vs New Zealand 2nd ODI match will be played on Friday (August 19).

Where will the West Indies vs New Zealand 2nd ODI match be played?

The West Indies vs New Zealand 2nd ODI match will be played at the Kensington Oval, Barbados.

What time will the West Indies vs New Zealand 2nd ODI match start?

The West Indies vs New Zealand 2nd ODI match will start at 1130 PM IST.

How can I watch West Indies vs New Zealand 2nd ODI match on TV in India?

The West Indies vs New Zealand 2nd ODI match will be not be available on TV in India.

How can I follow the live streaming of the West Indies vs New Zealand 2nd ODI match?

The West Indies vs New Zealand 2nd ODI match will be streamed live on FanCode website and app.