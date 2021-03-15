West Indies vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI: Bee Swarm halts play, forces players to lie down, watch video

The third and final ODI match of the series between Sri Lanka and West Indies witnessed bizarre scenes when players were forced to lied down on the ground with their heads down in the field after a swarm of bees hit the field and interrupted the match.

In the 38th over of the Sri Lankan innings, a swarm of bees suddenly hit the field at Antigua, which resulted in a halt of play in the first innings and forced players to take cover by laying down flat on the pitch and cover their heads to avoid any stings.

Here’s the video of the incident:

Talking about the match, West Indies on Sunday (local time) defeated Sri Lanka by five wickets in the third ODI to complete a clean sweep over visitors in the series.

Notably, in all three games, one batsman from West Indies slammed a century to steer his side home. While openers Evin Lewis and Shai Hope hit respective tons in the second and first ODI, Darren Bravo smashed a century in the third game.

On the other hand, none of the Sri Lanka batsmen were able to reach the three-figure mark in the ODI series.

Meanwhile, the victory helped West Indies grab a full 30 points in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Super League series.

The two-time World Cup winners had lost all three matches in their first series against Bangladesh but have caught up with Bangladesh, England and Afghanistan at 30 points on the points table. This was the first WCSL series for Sri Lanka.

Australia lead with 40 points in the Super League, which was introduced last year to add context to ODI cricket.

All sides play four home and four away three-match series with seven teams getting direct qualifying spots to join hosts India at the 2023 event.

The tournament features the 12 ICC Full Members and the Netherlands, who qualified by winning the ICC World Cricket League Championship 2015-17.

Teams get 10 points for a win, five for an abandonment/tie/no result and none for a loss while points may be deducted for slow over rates in matches.

Sides are ranked according to total points earned and those failing to qualify directly will get a second shot through a Qualifier to be played in June and July of 2023.