‘What An Impactful Innings’: Sachin Tendulkar Reserves Big Praise On Rishabh Pant After His Heroics In Sydney Test

India's legendary batter Sachin Tendulkar reacted to wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant's exceptional knock on the second day of the fifth and final Test of the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Saturday. Pant played a marvellous innings of 61 runs in just 33 balls which was laced with six boundaries and four maximums in his innings. The southpaw scored these runs at a magnificent strike rate of 184.85.

"On a wicket where majority of the batters have batted at a SR of 50 or less, @RishabhPant17 's knock with an SR of 184 is truly remarkable. He has rattled Australia from ball one. It is always entertaining to watch him bat. What an impactful innings!' Sachin Tendulkar wrote in a post on X.

Pant completed his fifty in just 29 balls. This was the second-fastest Test fifty by an Indian batter in the longest format of the game. The first is also registered against Pant's name which came in the Test series against Sri Lanka in 2022. Further, commentator Harsha Bhogle reacted on Day's 2 play and said that if right-arm seamer Jasprit Bumrah is fit to bowl then 180-185 would be a decent total on this pitch.

"Extraordinary day of test match cricket. The series is in the balance. Australia is ahead but not by a lot on a very difficult pitch. If Bumrah is fit to bowl, 180-185 would be a decent target. Otherwise, maybe, closer to 220."

During the second session of the Day 2 of the fifth and final Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground between Australia and India, right-arm seamer Jasprit Bumrah was seen in the dressing room of the Sydney Cricket Ground after coming back after the scans, as per reports. In the post-match press conference, Prasiddh Krishna told reporters that Bumrah was experiencing back spasms. The Medical team of Team India is expected to provide an official update. If Bumrah is unable to bowl the Indian team will have a huge ask to defend the fifth and final Test as they lead by 145 runs and have just 4 wickets in hand in the third innings.

Earlier in the day, during the second session, Bumrah was seen going out of the field with the support staff on Saturday. Cricket.com.au took to social media and shared a video where Indian spearhead was seen sitting in the dressing room with his whole team.

Earlier in the first session, Bumrah surpassed legendary spinner Bishan Singh Bedi to snap most wickets in an overseas Test series for India. The Indian spearhead dismissed right-hand batter Marnus Lauschagne in the in the fourth over for just two runs. With this wicket, he completed the 32nd wicket of the ongoing series. Bishan Singh Bedi ended India's 1977/78 tour of Australia with 31 scalps at an average of 23.87. The other bowlers to achieve the same landmark for India are BS Chandrasekhar, EAS Prassana, and Kapil Dev.